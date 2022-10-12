1 hour ago - News

Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Zachery Eanes
North Carolina's state legislative building.

North Carolina's state legislative building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it.

Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order:

  • North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen above
The state government complex
The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
  • The Wake County Courthouse
Wake County's Courthouse
Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
  • The part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchange
    • Described by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”
  • Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."
  • The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh
The Archdale Building in Raleigh
The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
