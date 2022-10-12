Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it.

Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order:

North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen above

The state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh

The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

The Wake County Courthouse

Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

The part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchange

Described by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”

Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."

The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh