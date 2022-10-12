1 hour ago - News
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it.
Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order:
- North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen above
- The state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh
- The Wake County Courthouse
- The part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchange
- Described by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”
- Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."
- The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh
