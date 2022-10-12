The storied Durham fine-dining restaurant Nana's is on the verge of a comeback, after quietly closing during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Driving the news: Matt Kelly, the celebrated restaurateur behind eateries like Mateo and Mothers & Sons, announced Tuesday he is buying Nana's from its chef-and-owner Scott Howell.

Howell, an eight-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef Southeast, opened Nana's in 1992. Its menu combined Southern cuisine with French and Italian, a tradition Kelly plans to maintain.

Why it matters: Nana's was among the original restaurants that helped place Durham’s now-celebrated culinary scene on the map. Its reopening is a sign of hope for an industry hit hard by recent closures.

Details: Nate Garyantes — previously the chef at Mateo — is partnering with Kelly on Nana's reopening and will serve as chef de cuisine.