As crime decreases in Durham, it climbs in Raleigh

Lucille Sherman
Illustration of a number sign made out of crime scene tape.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

While violent and property crimes dropped in Durham last year, numbers rose in Raleigh, according to newly released FBI data.

Why it matters: Republicans seek to make crime — an issue where polls show voters favor the GOP — a major issue before the midterms, Axios' Russ Contreras writes.

  • It's taking center stage in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, as Republican Congressman Ted Budd attempts to paint former state Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley as "soft on crime."
  • It's also a central issue in state legislative races across the state, as Republicans attempt to win a supermajority in the legislature, which would give them enough votes to pass legislation and override Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

The big picture: Multiple high profile murders or shootings made headlines in both Raleigh and Durham in recent months. While the data just released does not include 2022, it gives us a better sense of what’s been happening with violent crime in the Triangle beyond anecdotal evidence.

Be smart: Media headlines aren't the best way to gauge whether crime is up or down in your city.

By the numbers: In Raleigh violent crime increased by 18% between 2020 and 2021.

  • In Durham, violent crime decreased by nearly 12%.
  • Yes, but: The number of violent crimes reported in both cities in 2021 is just over 2,000.

Worth noting: Just over half of law enforcement agencies reported this data to the FBI, including Raleigh and Durham.

