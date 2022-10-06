U.S. Senate race in NC sees less outside support from Democrats

Data: Open Secrets; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

In addition to garnering little attention and momentum compared to other high profile swing state elections, North Carolina's Senate race has also seen far less spending, Open Secrets data provided to Axios show.

Outside groups that favor Democrats, for example, have spent some $28.7 million in Georgia’s Senate race, compared to just $7.8 million in North Carolina’s.

Outside spending favoring Republican Congressman Ted Budd is far more on par with other states, with some $43.4 million in Pennsylvania, and $34.9 million in NC.

What's happening: Budd is facing Democrat Cheri Beasley to replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Burr.

The race could play a role in determining whether Democrats maintain their majority in the chamber.

Between the lines: While Beasley has out-raised — and spent — Budd by millions, Democrats say she needs more resources to ensure victory, Politico reported Tuesday.

Whether the party will take a chance on North Carolina‚ which leans more Republican than some other target races, in the next five weeks remains to be seen.

