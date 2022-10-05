55 mins ago - News

Our campuses are among the most beautiful in the U.S.

Lucille Sherman
Wilson Library at UNC-Chapel Hill. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill both made Architectural Digest's list of Most Beautiful Colleges in America.

What they're saying: "Like a well-styled outfit, from the entry arches to academic halls and manicured lawns, everything on these grounds works in harmony to create a place as beautiful as it is educational," the outlet wrote.

Details: UNC's Louis Round Wilson Library and Duke Chapel — deemed "a beacon of Collegiate Gothic architecture" — were both standouts on the university's campuses.

  • Among the list of 53 schools was also Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
