55 mins ago - News
Our campuses are among the most beautiful in the U.S.
Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill both made Architectural Digest's list of Most Beautiful Colleges in America.
What they're saying: "Like a well-styled outfit, from the entry arches to academic halls and manicured lawns, everything on these grounds works in harmony to create a place as beautiful as it is educational," the outlet wrote.
Details: UNC's Louis Round Wilson Library and Duke Chapel — deemed "a beacon of Collegiate Gothic architecture" — were both standouts on the university's campuses.
- Among the list of 53 schools was also Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
