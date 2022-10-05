The North Carolina State Fair revealed its list of new food items that will be available to order this year.

It has us mentally gauging how much food we truly could consume on a one-day trip to one of our state's great traditions.

The Axios Raleigh team got together, sifted through all of the new options, and ranked the foods we're most excited about — i.e., which booths we will be running to directly.

5. Churro Tots

We love churros and we love tater tots. The combination of the two has never crossed our minds, but honestly it makes sense. The tots come covered in cinnamon and sugar and feature a dulce de leche dipping sauce.

4. Sweet Potato Country Ham Biscuit

It was revealed earlier this year that the First United Methodist Church of Cary would no longer operate its beloved country ham biscuit booth.

We're interested to see if Somethin' Good's sweet potato version of the southern delicacy hits the mark.

3. Fried N.C. Flounder Tacos

In the end, the state fair is a celebration of North Carolina agriculture. And there's no better way to celebrate than by biting into the delicious fish transported from our beautiful coast and supporting our fisherfolk.

2. Oreo Crumble Cookie Dough on a Stick

A trip to the fair is not complete without indulging in something that could, on one hand, be the best dessert you've ever tasted, or, on the other, a stomach ache waiting to happen.

Chocolate chip cookie dough dipped in chocolate and rolled with oreo crumbles seems like an adequate place to begin.

1. DoriEsquites

Mexican street corn stuffed into a bag of crushed nachos. It's both easy to consume while walking and an explosion of flavor. What more can you ask for at the fair?

📆 Mark your calendars: The fair runs Oct. 13-23.