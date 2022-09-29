Another historic building in downtown Raleigh gets rezoned

Buildings of up to 20 stories will now be allowed on the Warehouse District’s historic Raleigh Depot property, after the Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning there earlier this month.

What's happening: The depot, home to Videri Chocolate Factory and several other businesses, is owned by the N.C. Railroad Co. — a state-owned corporation that manages the 317-mile rail corridor from Morehead City to Charlotte.

Under the rezoning, the depot's Head House, where the chocolate factory is located, would be preserved, while the rest of the structure could be redeveloped.

Details: The N.C. Railroad has not finalized plans for the property, but a rough outline shows potential for an office building where there's currently a parking lot and apartments behind the Head House.

The parking lot of the Raleigh Depot, which could be turned into offices. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios.

What they're saying: Mack Paul, a lawyer with Morningstar Law Group representing N.C. Railroad, said the state-owned company is hoping to be more aggressive in utilizing its properties along the rail corridor.

He told City Council redevelopment "could generate revenue for its core operations with freight and rail."

The rezoning passed the City Council 6-1, with most council members applauding the preservation of the Head House and the desire for more dense development in the Warehouse District, home to the city's main train station and future bus transit facility.