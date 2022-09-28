Tracking Hurricane Ian's potential impacts to N.C.

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Hurricane Ian's impacts could reach the Triangle Friday, and it's time to start preparing.

Already, the highly-anticipated International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in downtown Raleigh is moving its outdoor concerts and events indoors to the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Catch up quick: The hurricane, upgraded to a Category 4 Wednesday morning, is projected to bring around four inches of rain to the area beginning Friday. The storm could keep rain coming through Monday, WRAL reported.

That means the Triangle will be, at minimum, a "soggy mess" by Sunday or Monday, according to The News & Observer.

Be smart: It's better to be over-prepared and underwhelmed for the incoming storm, rather than the alternative, North Carolina's state climatologist Kathie Dello told Lucille.

"The whole state should be on high alert," Dello said. "Any time you're at risk of flash-flooding, it's dangerous."

Other considerations to note leading up to the storm, per Dello:

The accuracy of the forecast improves with every update, and we should have a better idea later today of what parts of North Carolina will be hit the hardest.

Keep flashlights, batteries and shelf-stable food on hand in case of power outages. Dello also recommended freezing water bottles now.

Check gutters, trim tree branches and pay attention to anything around your home that could be taken out by wind or heavy rain.

Tune into trusted sources for information on the storm, like The National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center and local media outlets.

