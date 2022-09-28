Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

After making landfall as a high-end Category 4 on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian is making its way to North Carolina.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to North Carolina late this week, which could mean flash flooding, power outages and tornadoes.

Driving the news: Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon that authorizes the activation of the National Guard, protects consumers from price gouging and should help with the transportation of fuel and other supplies.

What they're saying: "A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state," Cooper said in a release Wednesday.

"North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies."

Between the lines: Hurricane Ian is hurtling toward our state as many here are still reeling from the damage hurricanes Matthew and Florence left behind in 2016 and 2018.

Just a few weeks ago, state lawmakers held a hearing investigating an agency within the Cooper administration, the Office of Recovery and Resiliency, and its handling of disaster relief for homeowners affected by the hurricanes.

The bottom line: Ian's forecast is ever-changing, but as of now, the Triangle isn't expected to be hit as hard as other cities and states in its path. This weekend will be a washout, but it could've been worse.

For information on how to build an emergency kit, visit ReadyNC.gov.

