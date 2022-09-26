The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to new survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.

And Raleigh, one of the country's growing tech clusters, is one of the leading cities for remote work.

By the numbers: Just more than one-third of workers in the Raleigh metro area worked primarily from home in 2021.

The share of remote work places Raleigh 11th on the rankings of U.S. cities with 300,000 residents or more.

The rate for remote work in the entire state was 18.8% — up 12.1 percentage points from 2019.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

That's had ramifications on city centers, like the Fayetteville Street district in downtown Raleigh, which is primarily home to office buildings.

Foot traffic and businesses there have experienced a slower post-pandemic recovery — and now the city is hoping to use American Rescue Plan Act money to boost it.

Zoom in: Red Hat, one of the largest tech employers in Raleigh, recently told workers that they could work from home forever if they wish.