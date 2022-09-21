41 mins ago - News
Leaders vote to reduce speed limit in downtown Raleigh
Start watching your speed — and more importantly pedestrians — in downtown Raleigh.
Driving the news: Raleigh City Council approved a plan yesterday to reduce the speed limit downtown from 35 miles per hour to 25.
- The plan also removes dual turning movements and adds "leading pedestrian intervals", which give pedestrians a head start before a light changes, to intersections.
- At a later date, the council will likely approve a recommendation to prohibit turns on red.
Why it matters: The change is part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety in the rapidly-growing area.
- The changes were first proposed after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a study of pedestrian safety in downtown, following the death of a state worker in 2019.
The changes are expected to be completed by the end of October.
- The N.C. Department of Transportation secured $300,000 in federal funding for new signage related to the project.
What they're saying: “I am very excited for this work. It is pretty simple that pedestrian safety increases when car speed decreases," Raleigh Council member Jonathan Melton said at Tuesday’s meeting.
- Council member Corey Branch added that the city should consider similar changes to other parts of the city, especially areas on the future Bus Rapid Transit corridors.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.