Small, out-of-state real estate investors eye Raleigh

Data: ATTOM Data; Note: Small investors are those purchasing two to 10 homes per year; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Out-of-state, small investors — or "laptop landlords" — accounted for more than 4% of home sales in Raleigh and Durham during the first half of 2022, according to an analysis by Attom Data Solutions and the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Most of the frustration over the rental crisis in southern cities has been directed at big corporations buying up hundreds of homes and renting them out for top profit.

But smaller investors, defined as those who own between 2 and 10 homes, are also contributing to rising prices.

Details: Out-of-state investors are taking advantage of technology — like crowdfunding platforms and online management services — that enables them to buy a home quickly online, sometimes without even visiting the city where the home is located, according to the Wall Street Journal’s analysis.

The big picture: Investors bought up 28% of all single-family homes nationwide in February of this year, up from 17% in 2019, according to the data firm CoreLogic, the Journal reports.

Small, out-of-state investors accounted for 2.1% of all homes in the second quarter in 2022, according to Attom, up from 1.5% in 2019.

Zoom out: Southern states and metros like Georgia, North Carolina and Mississippi, are leading the nation in this investment.