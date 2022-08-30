2 hours ago - Food and Drink
The hottest restaurants in the Triangle, according to OpenTable
In its monthly analysis of the best restaurants, OpenTable shared a list of the hottest spots among diners in the Triangle.
- It includes a mix of both longtime classics and new openings.
In no particular order, here are the top picks:
- Melanated Wine, Durham's first Black-owned winery
- Hot tip: Don't miss their Thirsty Thursdays: buy one, get one half-off wine slushies.
- M Sushi, Durham
- Lucille's thought bubble: Why hasn't Zach taken me here yet?
- Fearrington House Restaurant, Pittsboro
- Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant, Wake Forest
- Brewery Bhavana, Raleigh
- Hot tip: Order the edamame ginger dumplings.
- Cortez Seafood + Cocktail, one of Lucille's favorite spots in Raleigh.
- Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary
- Blue Jay Bistro, Littleton
- Osha Thai Kitchen & Sushi, Holly Springs
- kō•än, Cary
