Wake County battles shortage of school bus drivers

A nationwide shortage of bus drivers means routes are being eliminated, walking boundaries are being expanded and students are facing longer travel and wait times as K-12 schools in North Carolina and across the country are starting up again.

Driving the news: Wake County Public Schools — North Carolina's largest district — will have 52 fewer bus routes compared to last year. That could increase if more positions aren't filled soon.

The big picture: About 88% of schools are dealing with bus driver shortages, according to a survey from HopSkipDrive, a school ride-service company.

The driving factors are recruiting issues, low pay and early retirements.

Why it matters: The shortages could hurt student attendance at a time when schools are already trying to make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic.

About 67% of schools said they believe there's a direct link between transportation and attendance, and 61% reported having issues with chronic absenteeism, according to HopSkipDrive.

Bus driver shortages will mean longer travel times for students, more waiting for buses to arrive and potentially more days without routes at all, if a replacement driver can't be found.

By the numbers: More than 100 bus drivers have resigned in Wake County in the past year, according to WCPSS.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of bus drivers has declined 23.2%, from 729 to 560.

More than 1,300 bus driver positions are currently unfilled across the state, according to a North Carolina School Superintendents Association survey of school districts across the state.

Flashback: The driver shortage predates the pandemic.

In a survey conducted by the National Association of Pupil Transportation in 2016, 87% of respondents said the bus driver shortage was a major problem, and 70% said it was only getting worse.

Wake County bus drivers held a "sick-out" last fall in protest of working conditions and low pay.

State of play: School boards have been bumping up bus driver salaries and offering incentives.

Wake County's school board has proposed paying $17.20 per hour with a sign-on bonus of $1,200 and giving existing drivers a retention bonus of $1,250.

The intrigue: The pay boost is helping, at least in some districts, but it hasn't solved the problem everywhere.