Raleigh arts preview: 4 best things to do this fall

Fall is near, which also means the return of outdoor festivals which won't leave you sunburnt and sweating (hopefully).

Here's our fall arts preview guide.

1. Check out a festival

The International Bluegrass Music Association Festival returns to downtown Raleigh on Sept. 30 to Oct 1.

For two days, the bluegrass festival takes over multiple parts of downtown, with free shows on multiple blocks, an exhibit hall for music retailers and blocks of food vendors.

The festival includes shows at the Red Hat Amphitheater, with headlining acts The Jerry Douglas Band and The Infamous Stringdusters.

Zoom out: If blue grass isn't your thing, there are plenty of other festivals and events happening.

2. Go classical

The North Carolina Symphony, one of our state’s great arts treasures, heads into 2022-23 with Carlos Miguel Prieto in his first year as the full-time music director.

The symphony opens with three performances of “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Sept. 22-24. The first night is at Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill, followed by two nights at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh. Tickets.

Some highlights from the rest of the season, all at Meymandi.

Oct. 14-15: Beethoven Eroica

Oct. 21-22: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

Oct. 28-29: The Music of Harry Potter

Nov. 4-5: Barber Violin Concerto, with conductor Grant Llewellyn and violinist Geneva Lewis

Nov. 18-19: Kongold Violin Concerto, with conductor Johannes Debus and violinist Blake Pouliot

Nov. 23: The Polar Express

Photo: Courtesy of the NC Symphony.

3. Catch live music

Here are 10 concerts worth going to this fall.

Chapel Hill-bred Mipso at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, Sept. 4

Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

4. Relax with yoga at the NC Museum of Art

Don't forget to take some time to slow down this season.

Details: Head to the NC Museum of Art's Lotus Pond on Oct. 20 for "Mindful Museum: Outdoor Yoga."

The NCMA is hosting events throughout the fall meant to encourage mindfulness and engage with art using all of our senses. Other events include sensory journeys, slow art exhibits and tai chi.