New name needed for planned park in Raleigh

Raleigh needs a new name for its new park.

What's happening: A planned park at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Peace Street would sit on 14 acres of land currently used as a city maintenance yard.

The project is still in the early stages but the city hopes to restore the Pigeon House Branch stream and use it as a greenway.

Driving the news: Currently called Devereux Meadow, the area is named after a former baseball stadium located on the property. But the name's history goes back further to John Devereux Jr., who owned several plantations in the 1800s, according to the city, and leaders want to change it due to its connection with slavery.

The three new options are:

Gateway Park: A reference to the park's location near the northern entrance to downtown.

Smoky Hollow Park: An homage to the historic neighborhood located near the park, which was torn down during an urban renewal project in the 1960s.

Robinson-Greenberg Park: Honoring professional baseball players who helped break racial barriers. Jackie Robinson was the first Black Major League Baseball player and played a game at Devereux Meadow Stadium in 1950. Hank Greenberg was one of the first famous Jewish baseball players and played for the minor league Raleigh Capitals in 1930.

What's next: The city is asking residents to take a survey on the potential names. Results of the survey will be revealed on Sept. 15.