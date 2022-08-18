Brightly eyes growth following $1.6B Siemens deal
Cary-based software company Brightly said it remains committed to the Triangle after agreeing to sell itself to German industrial giant Siemens for nearly $1.6 billion.
Context: Brightly — which had been known as Dude Solutions until earlier this year — is the maker of a building management software that helps building owners keep track of maintenance and energy usage.
- Brightly employs more than 700 people, including a majority contingent at its headquarters in Regency Park.
- "We're going to continue to grow the Cary location. It is the nexus of what we do," Brightly CEO Kevin Kemmerer told Axios in an interview.
The big picture: Siemens could take Brightly's technology into more countries and more industries, Siemens' head of smart infrastructure, Matthias Rebellius, told Axios.
- Currently Brightly has 12,000 customers.
- Siemens, on the other hand, has hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of smart devices that could feed real-time data to Brightly.
What's next: Rebellius said Siemens wants to use Brightly's software to make buildings more energy efficient.
- He told Axios he envisions a day when Siemen's internet-of-things devices and Brightly's software can determine in real time what part of a building is not running efficiently or suggest projects that would lower carbon emissions.
- Residential and commercial buildings account for nearly 40% of U.S. energy consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
What they're saying: "There's a big opportunity to bring that down," Kemmerer said.
