Cary-based software company Brightly said it remains committed to the Triangle after agreeing to sell itself to German industrial giant Siemens for nearly $1.6 billion.

Context: Brightly — which had been known as Dude Solutions until earlier this year — is the maker of a building management software that helps building owners keep track of maintenance and energy usage.

Brightly employs more than 700 people, including a majority contingent at its headquarters in Regency Park.

"We're going to continue to grow the Cary location. It is the nexus of what we do," Brightly CEO Kevin Kemmerer told Axios in an interview.

The big picture: Siemens could take Brightly's technology into more countries and more industries, Siemens' head of smart infrastructure, Matthias Rebellius, told Axios.

Currently Brightly has 12,000 customers.

Siemens, on the other hand, has hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of smart devices that could feed real-time data to Brightly.

What's next: Rebellius said Siemens wants to use Brightly's software to make buildings more energy efficient.

He told Axios he envisions a day when Siemen's internet-of-things devices and Brightly's software can determine in real time what part of a building is not running efficiently or suggest projects that would lower carbon emissions.

Residential and commercial buildings account for nearly 40% of U.S. energy consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What they're saying: "There's a big opportunity to bring that down," Kemmerer said.