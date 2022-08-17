The fastest-growing companies in the Triangle

A Cary-based seller of supplements and vitamins ranked among the 10 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., according to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies.

Driving the news: Livingood Daily — a three-year-old company — told Inc. its revenues grew 38,448% over the past three years.

Other top growers in the Triangle were:

Industrial Automation Co., a Raleigh-based industrial electronic parts supplier, posted revenue growth of 3,963%. The company, founded in 2018, ranked No. 110 overall.

Custom Patch Hats, a Raleigh maker of customizable hats, grew its revenue by 3,390%. Also founded in 2018, the company ranked No. 140 overall.

ACHUTI, a Raleigh construction company, saw its revenue spike by 2,921%. The firm, which specializes in military and federal work, ranked No. 178 overall.

Connecting the Dots, a Morrisville marketing firm, reported revenue growth of 2,536%. The company ranked No. 214.

Read the full Inc. 5000 list here.