Big Boss Brewing is looking for a new home

Big Boss Brewing, Raleigh's oldest craft brewery, will close its current location at the end of the month.

What's happening: Brewery director Seth Adams told WRAL the business is working to find a new space and plan to reopen in 2023.

Its last day at 1249 Wicker Dr. will be Aug. 28.

Of note: Until then, the brewery shared on Instagram, all of its draft beers will be priced at $3.

What we're watching: The property where it stands now — owned by Grubb Ventures — is marked for redevelopment as a mixed-use space, WRAL reported, citing project information filed with the City of Raleigh.