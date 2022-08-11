32 mins ago - News
Big Boss Brewing is looking for a new home
Big Boss Brewing, Raleigh's oldest craft brewery, will close its current location at the end of the month.
What's happening: Brewery director Seth Adams told WRAL the business is working to find a new space and plan to reopen in 2023.
- Its last day at 1249 Wicker Dr. will be Aug. 28.
Of note: Until then, the brewery shared on Instagram, all of its draft beers will be priced at $3.
What we're watching: The property where it stands now — owned by Grubb Ventures — is marked for redevelopment as a mixed-use space, WRAL reported, citing project information filed with the City of Raleigh.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.