Raleigh ranks high for attracting Black millennials

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

A large study of the migration of millennials has found that North Carolina has been a magnet for them over the past two decades — especially Black members of the generation.

Driving the news: An analysis from the Center for Economic Studies found that Charlotte and Raleigh were the 7th and 8th most popular landing spots for Black millennials who moved away from their childhood homes.

The analysis studied residents born between 1984-1992 and compared where they were living at ages 16 and 26.

Black millennials, the report found, tended to move to the South — "a pattern known as the New Great Migration," the authors wrote.

Why it matters: Millennials have been huge economic drivers for cities and businesses in the past decade, and many of them are now moving into homeownership age. Cities that attracted them have tended to prosper.

A similar competition for the talents of Gen Z workers is beginning to unfold now.

Yes, but: As a whole, the study found, millennials were not moving away from their homes in large numbers. Around 80% moved less than 100 miles from where they grew up.

Zoom in: Greensboro and Charlotte were the most popular landing spots for millennials who moved away from the Triangle, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Fayetteville.

Millennials moving to the Triangle were most likely to come from Greensboro, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Jacksonville and New York.