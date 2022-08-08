Axios Raleigh's latest Local Limelight guest is N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson, who told us he has an addiction to buying guitars and was in a Led Zeppelin cover band called Zorro and the Blue Footballs in the '70s.

🍲 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: My son's restaurant, Brewery Bhavana. My second favorite is Crawford & Son.

💻 First read in the morning: I don't read email after 9 o'clock, because I've learned if I do then something's going to keep me awake. So, the first thing I check is my email and then bounce back and forth between the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

📕Last great book he read: "Cuba: An American History" by Ada Ferrer.

The one thing he would add to N.C. State's campus: This is a simple answer for me, because it's one of our biggest challenges. I would add a pedestrian-and-bike bridge across Western Boulevard connecting Centennial Campus and Main Campus.

We've got 10,000 to 15,000 students every day, trying to get between Centennial Campus and main campus.

⛰ Favorite vacation spot: A little cabin in Ashe County. When we moved here, having spent a quarter of a century in the Midwest, we longed for the coast. But I’ve fallen in love with the mountains.

🎓 How he ended up in Triangle: Recruited from Purdue University to N.C. State as chancellor 13 years ago.

🚌 What do you think the Triangle is missing? We need better transportation. I think rail is the best option to connect the growing communities that make up the Triangle. I'd love to see better connections between N.C. State, Durham and Chapel Hill and Research Triangle Park and the airport.

🎸 How he unwinds at the end of the day: I play music. Either an acoustic guitar or I put my headphones on and play blues electric guitar.

🐺 What he's looking forward to: I'm looking forward to the return of about 38,000 students to N.C. State. And then, secondarily, I am excited about the football season.

🔬 How he thinks North Carolina high schoolers can better prepare for college: Have good science and math in their portfolio from high school.