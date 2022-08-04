Exclusive: Raleigh mayor reconsiders sharing campaign cash

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is reconsidering her plans to spend campaign cash to help fellow Democrats running for election this year, including U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, she told Axios this week.

Why it matters: It's a tough election year for Democrats across the country, including many running in North Carolina. Democrats here are vying to block Republicans from seizing a supermajority in the state legislature and taking back control of Congress.

Baldwin's sizable account could help the party overcome the disadvantages they are facing this year.

Context: Wake County Democrats snubbed Baldwin last week when they opted to endorse one of her opponents, Terrance Ruth.

Between the lines: The county party's move may mean Baldwin needs to spend more of the $500,000 her campaign has on hand on her own race for reelection, rather than contribute to fellow Democrats in tight races.

Her campaign will have to "shift a little bit" and think strategically about how she can support other Democrats, she told Axios.

What she's saying: "We're at a time where we need to put the party first if we're serious about electing Cheri Beasley, if we're serious about keeping our Senate veto proof," Baldwin said. "There are a lot of people out there who need our help. I would much rather see us all working together instead of divided."