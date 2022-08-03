The city of Durham revealed where it will place a pilot of the AI-powered gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter.

What's happening: ShotSpotter has been controversial in Durham. Implementation of the technology, which would involve placing audio sensors around the city with the goal of quickly pinpointing where possible gunshots have been fired, has been blocked several times over concerns it could lead to over-policing

But a new city council — which hopes it can improve response times to shootings — approved a pilot earlier this year.

Details: The pilot will roll out in a three-mile area east and southeast of downtown starting next month.

That includes an area around North Carolina Central University, the historically Black college whose chancellor has advocated for ShotSpotter.

