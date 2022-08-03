We've been on the hunt for the Triangle's best vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants. Below are several great recommendations, courtesy of our readers.

Worth noting: Zach and Lucille haven't been to all of these spots, but we can't wait to try them.

Fiction Kitchen, Raleigh: A frequently mentioned favorite among vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Sage, Chapel Hill: Complete with Caribbean and Persian dishes, plus good ole comfort food.

Nandini, Cary: South Indian food using traditional spices and old-school cooking.

Udupi Cafe, Cary: "Authentic South Indian flavors right from God's own country to your plate."

Earth to Us, Raleigh & Durham: A former food truck turned brick and mortar serving Vegan comfort food.

Pure Vegan Cafe, Raleigh & Durham: A juice and vegan food joint, with a new location in Durham.