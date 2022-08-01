Rep. Erin Paré of Holly Springs, is one of the only elected Republicans that represents Wake County. In 2020, Paré flipped a North Carolina state House seat from blue to red, and she's vying to keep it that way in November's election.

🍽 Favorite places to eat: Garibaldi’s in Fuquay-Varina, Blind Pelican in Holly Springs and Osha in Holly Springs.

💭 What the Triangle is missing: Conservative thought and input in local government.

📧 First read in the morning: A variety of news sources, but N.C. Insider is one of the first things in her inbox when she wakes up at three every morning.

📖 Last great book she read: Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

🎧 Favorite podcast: Planet Money.

🏝 Favorite long-weekend spot: The beach, particularly North Myrtle.

"The entire family practically has a grab-and-go bag packed and ready for a quick weekend getaway to the shore," Paré said.

🐶 Family pet: Koda, a 55-pound mix from Saving Grace.

🏡 How she ended up in the Triangle: Paré's husband, Wayne, had his last assignment in his Army career at Ft. Bragg. They bought a home in Holly Springs to be closer to the Triangle, and when he retired, they opened a Play-It-Again-Sports.

🗣 If she could pass any legislation it would be: "Ensuring southern Wake County has an actual voice on the Wake County Commission."

⚽️ One thing she's looking forward to: Enjoying her kid's sports and activities.

🔌 How she unplugs: Cooking and experimenting with new recipes.