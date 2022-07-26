Judge rules in N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's favor
A federal judge ruled in Attorney General Josh Stein's favor yesterday by temporarily blocking a law that the state used to investigate him.
Catch up quick: Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent in the 2020 election for North Carolina AG, accused Stein's campaign of violating a century-old law that prohibits anyone from publishing or circulating knowingly false, derogatory information about candidates.
- In a complaint filed with the state board of elections, O'Neill argued that an ad Stein's campaign ran violated that law.
Driving the news: The complaint triggered a criminal investigation. Attorneys representing Stein's campaign argued in court yesterday that the law at the center of that investigation is unconstitutional.
- In a lawsuit first reported by the News & Observer, Stein called the law "archaic" and said it had never been used before.
Why it matters: The ruling is a win for Stein, who is both the state's top law enforcement officer and the second most powerful Democrat, after Gov. Roy Cooper.
- Stein could have faced charges in the case had the judge not issued a temporary restraining order on the law.
The intrigue: The investigation is now in the hands of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman's office. Freeman, who is also a Democrat, has recused herself from the case, the N&O reported.
