Raleigh-Durham International Airport has the unfortunate distinction of being one of the top airports for flight cancellations so far this summer, according to FlightAware, a company that tracks flights.

By the numbers: From May 28 to July 13, 4.3% of flights at RDU were canceled, the fourth-highest rate of any U.S. airport.

Worse for Triangle travelers, who often have to connect through Charlotte: Charlotte-Douglas International Airport ranked 10th, with 3.4% of its flights canceled.

The top 3 airports for cancellations were Newark Liberty International Airport (7.9%), LaGuardia Airport (7.4%) and Reagan National Airport (5.4%).

What they're saying: A spokesperson for RDU told WRAL that connecting flights are often the reason for cancellations at the airport. Some 62% of its flights are to other airports in FlightAware's top 10, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our flight schedule, along with weather and shortages at airlines and air traffic control, combine to create a perfect storm of challenges that disproportionately affect RDU," Stephanie Hawco, RDU's director of media relations, said in the statement.

