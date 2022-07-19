After reaching dizzying heights last month, we are starting to see some slight relief at the gas pump.

Gas prices have fallen for four straight weeks, according to GasBuddy.

The big picture: High gas prices have been one of the biggest drivers of inflation hurting Americans' pockets, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.

The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina was $4.17 on Monday, according to AAA, down 9.9% from $4.63 a month ago.

The national average on Monday was $4.52 per gallon.

Yes, but: A gallon of gas is still $1.27 higher than last year.

Driving the trend: Oil inventories have been steadily growing "in part because of continuing releases of oil by the government from its strategic oil reserves and reduced consumption," the New York Times reported.

But gas prices remain in a fragile state, and the downward trend "could easily reverse, especially if a hurricane knocks out a refinery on the Gulf Coast, since global oil supplies remain fairly tight."

Be smart: If you like the hunt, some gas stations in the Triangle are already offering gas below $4 per gallon, per GasBuddy.