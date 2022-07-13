The Village Tavern, an upscale eatery with roots in Winston-Salem, is coming to Raleigh.

What's happening: It is the first restaurant to be announced for Kane Realty's Main District expansion in North Hills.

That project is bringing a 12-story residential tower to the site of a former JCPenney department store at North Hills.

It is expected to be completed next year.

Founded in Winston in 1984, the Village Tavern is an institution in the Triad. It has since expanded to Charlotte, Atlanta and several other Sun Belt cities.