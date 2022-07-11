Jason Johnson is the founder of Raleigh-based HUBB Kitchens, which is opening ghost kitchens across the Triangle to give chefs an affordable place to test out concepts.

HUBB's newest ghost kitchen, operated alongside national brand REEF, is inside of Raleigh-Durham International's Terminal 2 and will give flyers the ability to order from a variety of vendors.

What's next: HUBB is in the process of opening two test kitchens on Fayetteville Street — one in the former Pizza La Stella space and another in the old Tulum Restaurante & Bar.

Here are his picks:

🍕 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle? I love Pizzeria Toro in downtown Durham.

🚃 What's the Triangle missing? A commuter rail system.

📱Your first read in the morning? Daily reflections or Blinkist, which does 15-minute summaries of books.

📖 The last great book you read? "Who Moved My Cheese?" by Spencer Johnson

🎧 Your go-to podcast? Max Trujillo’s "NC F&B" podcast.

⛰ Favorite Long Weekend Spot? Asheville.

🎓 How did you end up in the Triangle? In the fall of 2000, I started at North Carolina Central University.

🏊 How do you unwind at the end of the day? Normally family time. Talking to my wife, making dinner or swimming with my daughter.

✈️ What are you looking forward to? I'm looking forward to the growth of this concept of ghost kitchens in airports. I really think this ability to order food in an airport terminal in the same way you order food on the street is going to be something revolutionary to airports...within the next five years, you'll probably see one in every medium-to-large airport in the country.