3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.

This saltwater pool has a spa, waterfall and a tanning shelf with in-water lounge chairs. The fee includes access to a pool house and private bathroom

Location: Apex

Apex Cost: $67.50-$75 an hour for up to 5 guests ($7 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)

Take a dip in the heated saltwater pool or the attached hot tub. If you want to make it a full-day event, you can add on yard games, an outdoor shower, fire pit, tiki torches and the grill.

Location: Apex

Apex Cost: $40-$50 an hour for up to 5 guests ($4 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)

With a tanning ledge and giant floats, this simple saltwater pool feeling luxurious.

Location: Apex

Apex Cost: $58.50-$65 an hour

