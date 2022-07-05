30 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Brianna Crane
rentable swimming pool near raleigh
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Secluded Resort-Style Pool

This saltwater pool has a spa, waterfall and a tanning shelf with in-water lounge chairs. The fee includes access to a pool house and private bathroom

  • Location: Apex
  • Cost: $67.50-$75 an hour for up to 5 guests ($7 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 50
airbnb
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Secluded Resort-Style Pool lounge chairs in the water
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Secluded Resort-Style Pool grilling area and lounge
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Tropical Island Paradise

Take a dip in the heated saltwater pool or the attached hot tub. If you want to make it a full-day event, you can add on yard games, an outdoor shower, fire pit, tiki torches and the grill.

  • Location: Apex
  • Cost: $40-$50 an hour for up to 5 guests ($4 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 25
Tropical Island Paradise pool and spa
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Tropical Island Paradise bar area
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Upscale Pool

With a tanning ledge and giant floats, this simple saltwater pool feeling luxurious.

  • Location: Apex
  • Cost: $58.50-$65 an hour
  • Number of guests: Up to 8
Upscale Pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Upscale Pool lounge area
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more