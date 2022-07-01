Zach here with a PSA. It's July 1, which means the return of one of North Carolina’s greatest creations: Cook Out's watermelon milkshake (roughly $2.79.)

Now, I might be biased (I once interned at Cook Out and it's headquartered in my hometown of Thomasville), but its return is one of my favorite days of the year.

Some of you might think the idea of mixing chunks of watermelon into a vanilla milkshake is wrong — and it might be. It's easily one of their most polarizing flavors and gets a criminally low 11 out of 17 rating on cookoutmilkshakereviews.com.

But I haven't found a more refreshing dessert for a hot-and-muggy, summer evening in the Old North State.

Yes, but: Unfortunately, the watermelon milkshake only comes around once a year, during July and August. Though, perhaps eating one in February would ruin it for me forever.

My order: BBQ Sandwich tray, double fries (with Cajun seasoning) and a watermelon milkshake.