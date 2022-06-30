42 mins ago - News
Close call for hemp: NC lawmakers vote to legalize at the last minute
Hemp and CBD are still legal in North Carolina.
After a tense standoff between North Carolina's Republican House and Senate chambers, lawmakers reached a last-minute agreement on legislation to remove hemp from the state's list of illegal drugs.
- The bill will now go to the governor's desk, where he is expected to sign it into law — just in time to avoid a Friday deadline that would have outlawed the product and put 1,500 of the farms in limbo.
Why it matters: The situation shows how, even when legislation has bipartisan support, minor disagreements between chambers or lawmakers can derail policy changes that widely benefit the state.
- Before a compromise was reached, Democratic Rep. Kelly Alexander told fellow legislators Tuesday: "Without any debate, we just destroyed the hemp industry."
Between the lines: Two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Jimmy Dixon and Sen. Brent Jackson, each sponsored their own versions of the bill.
- But the pair disagree over whether to package permanent hemp legalization with a package addressing various state’s agriculture needs or pass it on its own. That led to a standoff that put the future of the hemp industry in jeopardy.
- "It's unfortunate that for so long these farmers and small business owners have been left in the lurch," Jackson said in a statement yesterday.
