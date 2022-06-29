Wolfspeed, the Durham-based semiconductor maker formerly known as Cree, could be on the verge of a major expansion in Chatham County, if a state budget proposed Tuesday evening is approved, two sources told Axios.

Driving the news: The budget plan includes $112.5 million for the state's Commerce Department as a potential incentive for a chip manufacturing project in Chatham County.

To qualify for the incentive, the chip manufacturer must invest at least $4.8 billion in the county and create at least 1,800 jobs.

Why it matters: The project would be the latest large manufacturing project to select Chatham County, directly south of the Triangle.

Along with the electric-vehicle manufacturer VinFast, which recently selected Chatham for its first U.S. manufacturing facility, Wolfspeed would bring thousands of advanced manufacturing jobs to the county, and continue the Triangle's growth to the south.

Details: Wolfspeed has made a big bet in recent years on providing silicon carbide chips to automakers and other industries. The company, for example, has a deal to be a supplier for GM's electric-vehicle program, Reuters reported last year.

In April, the company opened a manufacturing facility in New York as part of an effort to increase its capacity to produce silicon carbide chips.

In a statement, Wolfspeed said it "does not comment on external speculation or rumors about our business operations or plans."

What's next: Both chambers are expected to pass the proposed budget. It would then be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, who will either sign or veto it.