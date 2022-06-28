Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Triangle continues to solidify itself as a force in the biotech industry, ranking No. 6 in CBRE’s 2022 analysis of life science talent clusters.

Why it matters: While Apple and Google grab a lot of headlines for their planned growth in the Triangle, biotech companies have been steadily adding high-paying jobs here.

With so much talent and intellectual property coming out of the local universities, as well as relatively cheaper land costs, expect that to continue.

Driving the news: CBRE's report notes that, given its size, the Triangle has an outsized presence of Ph.D. graduates in biological and biomedical sciences — thanks to programs at Duke, UNC and N.C. State.

Biotech salaries also stretch further here than in other cities. The region has the second-best ratio of biochemist salaries to cost of living, only trailing Houston.

That has helped the Triangle lure talent from more expensive metros, like Boston and San Francisco.

What's next: The Triangle's biotech industry could expand rapidly in the coming years, with billions of dollars' worth of lab space planned or under construction.