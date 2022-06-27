Data: N.C. DOT; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicle ownership in North Carolina has grown significantly in the past few years, as consumers' tastes change and a wave of new models hit the market.

In March, there were 27,876 electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina, according to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation. That's up 252% from March 2019.

Yes, but: While the gains have been strong, statewide EV ownership still trails national rates.

EVs made up 5.1% of new U.S. vehicle registrations in December 2021, according to S&P Global Mobility.

In the Triangle market, EVs made up 3.5% of vehicle registrations between April 2021 and March 2022.

And unlike some states, North Carolina does not offer a tax credit to residents buying EVs, WUNC reported.

Driving the news: Consumer interest in electric vehicles is at a global tipping point, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

New research from Ernst & Young shows more than half of car buyers say they want their next car to be an EV.

Why it matters: Gov. Roy Cooper has a lofty goal of getting at least 1,250,000 registered zero-emission vehicles in North Carolina by 2030.

Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Of note: The five most popular EVs in the Raleigh area in April were: the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and Chevrolet Bolt.