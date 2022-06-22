In a closed-door meeting Wednesday, North Carolina House Republicans all but sealed the fate of a proposed medical marijuana bill, giving it a slim chance of becoming law this year.

What happened: Republicans in the chamber internally voted not to advance the legislation in that meeting, multiple sources told Axios. Sources were unwilling to speak on the record because caucus — where all of the members of a given party discuss and debate issues — is confidential.

The big picture: The move is somewhat expected, given that House leaders have repeatedly indicated Republicans in their chamber have little interest in taking up the legislation before the session is slated to end in the coming weeks.

House Republicans were the main obstacle standing in the way of legalizing medical marijuana in North Carolina this legislative session.

Yes, but: With the session still active and budget negotiations between North Carolina's Republican-controlled House and Senate chambers still playing out, bills that appear to be dead could be revived.

Details: The N.C. Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by top Senate Republican and powerful Rules Committee chair Sen. Bill Rabon, passed the Senate chamber in early June. The bill has since languished in the House.