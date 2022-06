U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents most of Wake County, spoke with Axios Raleigh for our Local Limelight series. Read on for her picks.

๐Ÿœ Her favorite places to eat in Raleigh:

๐Ÿšˆ What she thinks the Triangle is missing: A wide variety of public transportation

๐Ÿ“ฑ First thing she reads in the morning: The e-edition of The News & Observer, WRAL's app, Axios and NC Policy Watch

๐Ÿ“š Last great books she read: "Convenience Store Woman" and "Last First Kiss" by her former UNC law professor, Walter Bennett

๐Ÿ“ป Go-to podcast: "Under the Dome" by the N&Oโ€™s state politics team โ€” though Ross says sheโ€™s typically an "old school radio person" who listens to NPR more than podcasts.

๐Ÿซ Favorite long-weekend spot: Ashe County. While she's there in the summer, she likes to visit Old Orchard Creek blueberry farm.

๐Ÿถ Family pet: Wylie, the 5-year-old, 125-pound deer hound.

๐Ÿšบ If she could pass any law, it would be: Protecting a woman's right to reproductive freedom.

"It is a right that might completely go away, and we just canโ€™t go backward," Ross told Axios.

โฑ Something she's looking forward to: August recess, "when we're not going to be [in Washington] all the time," Ross said. "I can be in the district for a longer period of time and actually have some time to catch up with friends and be able to do things that are less structured."

๐Ÿง˜โ€โ™€๏ธHow she unplugs: Morning exercise, like yoga or walks with Wylie, and breathing or mindfulness.