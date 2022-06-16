Around the time of the Strawberry moon, when strawberries and rhubarb are their freshest, my friend Danielle usually makes her classic Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie.

She did it again this week, and, oh man, was it delicious. It's easily one of my favorite desserts, melding the sweet and bitter flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly.

I asked Danielle if I could share her recipe so that you, dear readers, could also enjoy it. She said of course.

Filling:

The ingredients

About 1 pound (2 3/4ish cups) cut strawberries

About 1 pound chopped red rhubarb (3ish cups, or about 3-4 large stalks)

1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp lemon juice

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 tbsp flour

2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extra

4 tbsp (half-stick) butter, cubed

Egg white wash

Pie crusts

Baking instructions: