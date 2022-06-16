2 hours ago - Food and Drink

A perfect pie for strawberry season in North Carolina

Zachery Eanes
A strawberry-rhubarb pie with a lattice crust on top.
Danielle's strawberry-rhubarb pie. Photo: Courtesy of Danielle Herman

Around the time of the Strawberry moon, when strawberries and rhubarb are their freshest, my friend Danielle usually makes her classic Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie.

  • She did it again this week, and, oh man, was it delicious. It's easily one of my favorite desserts, melding the sweet and bitter flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly.

I asked Danielle if I could share her recipe so that you, dear readers, could also enjoy it. She said of course.

Filling:

The ingredients

  • About 1 pound (2 3/4ish cups) cut strawberries
  • About 1 pound chopped red rhubarb (3ish cups, or about 3-4 large stalks)
  • 1/2 tsp lemon zest
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 tbsp flour
  • 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extra
  • 4 tbsp (half-stick) butter, cubed
  • Egg white wash
  • Pie crusts

Baking instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425°F
  • Make (or buy) your crust. If making, chill for at least 30 minutes (longer is better) before rolling out and putting it in your pie pan.
  • Wash and cut rhubarb and strawberries into about quarter-inch size pieces.
  • Mix strawberries, rhubarb, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, flour, tapioca, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in large bowl. Let sit ~15-30 minutes.
  • Pour into pie crust. Dot with cubed butter.
  • Make a lattice top if desired (not necessary). Crimp top and bottom pie crusts together to seal.
  • Brush egg white wash over pie crust.
  • Put foil collar around edges. Bake at 475° for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature and bake at 375°for 45-50 minutes, until filling starts bubbling in middle.
  • Cool before serving.
