2 hours ago - Food and Drink
A perfect pie for strawberry season in North Carolina
Around the time of the Strawberry moon, when strawberries and rhubarb are their freshest, my friend Danielle usually makes her classic Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie.
- She did it again this week, and, oh man, was it delicious. It's easily one of my favorite desserts, melding the sweet and bitter flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly.
I asked Danielle if I could share her recipe so that you, dear readers, could also enjoy it. She said of course.
Filling:
The ingredients
- About 1 pound (2 3/4ish cups) cut strawberries
- About 1 pound chopped red rhubarb (3ish cups, or about 3-4 large stalks)
- 1/2 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp flour
- 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extra
- 4 tbsp (half-stick) butter, cubed
- Egg white wash
- Pie crusts
Baking instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F
- Make (or buy) your crust. If making, chill for at least 30 minutes (longer is better) before rolling out and putting it in your pie pan.
- Wash and cut rhubarb and strawberries into about quarter-inch size pieces.
- Mix strawberries, rhubarb, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, flour, tapioca, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in large bowl. Let sit ~15-30 minutes.
- Pour into pie crust. Dot with cubed butter.
- Make a lattice top if desired (not necessary). Crimp top and bottom pie crusts together to seal.
- Brush egg white wash over pie crust.
- Put foil collar around edges. Bake at 475° for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature and bake at 375°for 45-50 minutes, until filling starts bubbling in middle.
- Cool before serving.
