While tech giants like Apple and Google have made headlines for their hiring in the Triangle, homegrown startups remain one of the biggest drivers of the growth of tech workers in the state.

The latest example: Raleigh-based Relay, a 124-person firm, is moving to a bigger office in North Hills, in part of a space subleased by Advance Auto Parts.

The move gives the company, which hired 25 last year, the ability to potentially double the size of the company in the future.

What's happening: Relay, the maker of a smart communications tool for frontline workers, reports recurring revenue growth of over 645% over the last year, according to CEO Chris Chuang.

Relay's device works essentially like a smart walkie talkie, which enables managers to communicate to workers remotely, and because it is connected to the internet, it can provide real-time location data and insights.

The company's customers include hotels, golf courses and large venues, many of which previously used walkie talkies to coordinate and track workers.