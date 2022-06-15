1 hour ago - Business

Durham sports startup Teamworks gets $50M funding boost

Zachery Eanes
A Duke football helmet sits alone, covered in rain drops.
A Duke Blue Devils helmet. Photo: Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Investors are betting big on a Triangle startup that provides software to sports teams — and among its supporters are several professional athletes.

What's happening: Founded in 2006 by former Duke offensive lineman Zach Maurides, Teamworks runs a software platform that helps sports teams manage their players’ schedules, nutrition and even their online brand.

  • The company employs about 150 people and expects that number to continue growing.
  • Teamworks says it works with more than 4,000 college teams, 27 NFL teams and dozens of other professional clubs.

Why it matters: The startup's success with funding — along with others like JupiterOne to Epic Games — shows Triangle companies are still raising capital during a tough period for startups.

What they're saying: "Completing this round of financing enables us to find, recruit, and fund the very best sport tech entrepreneurs to come build at and with Teamworks," Maurides said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more