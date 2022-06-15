Investors are betting big on a Triangle startup that provides software to sports teams — and among its supporters are several professional athletes.

Durham’s Teamworks announced Tuesday it had raised $50 million from investors, including NBA legend David Robinson.

What's happening: Founded in 2006 by former Duke offensive lineman Zach Maurides, Teamworks runs a software platform that helps sports teams manage their players’ schedules, nutrition and even their online brand.

The company employs about 150 people and expects that number to continue growing.

Teamworks says it works with more than 4,000 college teams, 27 NFL teams and dozens of other professional clubs.

Why it matters: The startup's success with funding — along with others like JupiterOne to Epic Games — shows Triangle companies are still raising capital during a tough period for startups.

Investors have become more pessimistic about private tech companies in recent months, as inflation and layoffs tick up, Axios' Dan Primack recently wrote.

What they're saying: "Completing this round of financing enables us to find, recruit, and fund the very best sport tech entrepreneurs to come build at and with Teamworks," Maurides said in a statement.