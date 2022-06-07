Hello, Brookside Bodega. The new restaurant, opening later this week, will replace recently-closed Falafel and Co. in the shopping center between Raleigh's Oakwood and Mordecai neighborhoods, the company announced in a release Monday.

Why it matters: The change means revamping the building at the corner of Brookside Drive and Glascock Street, which has served as a gathering spot in the neighborhood.

The details: Located just one store over from The Optimist, Brookside Bodega will hold its grand opening June 10 — the last day of the Wake County school year.

Opening festivities will include children’s carnival games from 4 to 7 pm and live music from 5 to 9 pm.

The restaurant will be able to seat some 100 people inside and 120 on the patio, and the retail store inside will continue to offer wine, beer, ice cream and small household goods.

The menu is "loosely" inspired by New York bodegas and will feature fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients, the release said.

💭 Lucille's thought bubble: As a resident of this neighborhood, the little shopping center is such a gem. I'm looking forward to seeing new life breathed into this great little meeting spot that's just a short walk or bike ride away for so many who live in this part of town.