Local Limelight with Trophy Brewing co-owner David Meeker
You might know David Meeker as co-owner of Raleigh's Trophy Brewing. He's also the founder of Carpenter Development and a community organizer who sits on about a half-dozen boards in town.
We asked Meeker about his favorite things for our Local Limelight series. Read on for his picks.
🍽 Favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Garland, The Stanbury, and for breakfast, a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit at Jubala Coffee.
🌆 What he thinks Raleigh is missing: An arena downtown.
🗞First thing he reads in the morning: The New York Times app.
📖 Last great book he read: The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth
🎧Favorite podcasts: The Daily and Pod Save America.
🚗 Favorite long weekend spot: Wrightsville Beach.
❤️ How he ended up (back) in Raleigh: After going to college in Houston, Meeker returned in 2006 to where he grew up.
- "I came back because of the opportunity in Raleigh," Meeker told Lucille. "I think that says a lot about how lucky I was to grow up here."
🚫 If he could pass any law, it would be: A ban on assault weapons.
🌳 Something he’s looking forward to: Plans for Dorothea Dix Park. He's most looking forward to a project linking John Chavis Memorial Park and Dix with a strollway, which will connect southeast and southwest Raleigh.
🔌 How he unplugs: He puts his phone down for about an hour while he does bedtime with his two boys, who are 3 and 5.
