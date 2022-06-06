You might know David Meeker as co-owner of Raleigh's Trophy Brewing. He's also the founder of Carpenter Development and a community organizer who sits on about a half-dozen boards in town.

We asked Meeker about his favorite things for our Local Limelight series. Read on for his picks.

🍽 Favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Garland, The Stanbury, and for breakfast, a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit at Jubala Coffee.

🌆 What he thinks Raleigh is missing: An arena downtown.

🗞First thing he reads in the morning: The New York Times app.

📖 Last great book he read: The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth

🎧Favorite podcasts: The Daily and Pod Save America.

🚗 Favorite long weekend spot: Wrightsville Beach.

❤️ How he ended up (back) in Raleigh: After going to college in Houston, Meeker returned in 2006 to where he grew up.

"I came back because of the opportunity in Raleigh," Meeker told Lucille. "I think that says a lot about how lucky I was to grow up here."

🚫 If he could pass any law, it would be: A ban on assault weapons.

🌳 Something he’s looking forward to: Plans for Dorothea Dix Park. He's most looking forward to a project linking John Chavis Memorial Park and Dix with a strollway, which will connect southeast and southwest Raleigh.

🔌 How he unplugs: He puts his phone down for about an hour while he does bedtime with his two boys, who are 3 and 5.