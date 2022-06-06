Jun 6, 2022 - Food and Drink

Local Limelight with Trophy Brewing co-owner David Meeker

Lucille Sherman
Photo illustration of David Meeker in the center of a Polaroid photo under a green spotlight.
Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: David Meeker

You might know David Meeker as co-owner of Raleigh's Trophy Brewing. He's also the founder of Carpenter Development and a community organizer who sits on about a half-dozen boards in town.

We asked Meeker about his favorite things for our Local Limelight series. Read on for his picks.

🍽 Favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Garland, The Stanbury, and for breakfast, a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit at Jubala Coffee.

🌆 What he thinks Raleigh is missing: An arena downtown.

🗞First thing he reads in the morning: The New York Times app.

📖 Last great book he read: The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth

🎧Favorite podcasts: The Daily and Pod Save America.

🚗 Favorite long weekend spot: Wrightsville Beach.

❤️ How he ended up (back) in Raleigh: After going to college in Houston, Meeker returned in 2006 to where he grew up.

  • "I came back because of the opportunity in Raleigh," Meeker told Lucille. "I think that says a lot about how lucky I was to grow up here."

🚫 If he could pass any law, it would be: A ban on assault weapons.

🌳 Something he’s looking forward to: Plans for Dorothea Dix Park. He's most looking forward to a project linking John Chavis Memorial Park and Dix with a strollway, which will connect southeast and southwest Raleigh.

🔌 How he unplugs: He puts his phone down for about an hour while he does bedtime with his two boys, who are 3 and 5.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more