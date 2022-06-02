1 hour ago - Things to Do

Upcoming Raleigh Pride month events

A mural that reads "all are welcome Raleigh N.C."
Photo: Michael Robson via Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau

Raleigh Pride has arrived, and the city's LGBTQ Center has a full calendar to celebrate.

Worth noting: The LGBTQ Center of Raleigh is still closed because of COVID, but they've been meeting virtually.

  • This month they'll host some in-person and virtual events.

Here are some of the events coming up:

🎨Fresh First Friday, the official Raleigh Pride Launch Party hosted by Raleigh Pride, will take place June 3 at Artspace. Runs 6pm-10pm.

🛒Queer Community Market at Ruby Deluxe is back for two events this month. The first is June 4 12pm-3pm.

🍦Pride Family Picnic at Dorothea Dix, June 4. Runs noon-4pm and will have free frozen treats.

🍻Hell Yes Ma'am, it's Pride, an event by Raleigh Brewing, June 4. Runs 1pm-5pm and will have food trucks, games and an "extra special" beer release.

🥂Don't forget Ruby Deluxe hosts a Drag Brunch every single Sunday. What better time to check it out than Pride Month? It runs from 1pm-4pm June 5. Tickets start at $7.

📺Pride Film Festival, hosted by Green Monkey, will show the first film of its — "But I'm a Cheerleader" — June 9 at 7:30pm.

📆 Further down the road:

  • Mark your calendars for Out! Raleigh Pride, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Saturday, June 25.

Worth noting: So many more events are taking place this month. Check out Green Monkey, LGBTQ Center of Raleigh, Raleigh Pride for more.

