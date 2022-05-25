Eight minutes, 46 seconds: Two years ago on May 25, that length of time was burned in the American consciousness.

That was how long Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck.

A jury would later find Chauvin guilty of multiple counts of murder, Axios' Southern Bureau Chief Michael Graff writes.

In the days that followed, people filled the streets in Raleigh and around the world, chanting Floyd's name and calling for change.

Why it still matters: Floyd's death catapulted local and state leaders into action, and, in a rare show of unity in North Carolina's divided state legislature, rallied them around a common cause.

Two years later, progress has happened in spurts, here and everywhere.

In Raleigh, several statues came down in June 2020, including a confederate monument at the Capitol and one of Josephus Daniels, the former News & Observer editor who promoted the white supremacist campaign of 1898.

Policy changes took longer. Statewide, the legislature passed, and the governor signed, three criminal justice reform bills in a rare bipartisan effort in late summer 2021.

The largest was SB300, which created a statewide database that monitored police officers' backgrounds, essentially to make it more difficult for officers fired for misconduct from one department to find work in another.

The bill also established a statewide duty to intervene, meaning an officer who sees a colleague using excessive force must step in to prevent it and report it within 72 hours.

It also expanded mental health training for officers and allowed families of people severely hurt or killed by police to request body-camera footage and receive an answer faster from a judge.

Worth noting: George Perry Floyd — known by his family as "Perry Jr." —was from North Carolina, born in a hospital in Fayetteville and raised in Raeford, just an hour and a half south of Raleigh.

His uncle, Roger, who now attends regular racial equity meetings around the state, said he was the third person to hold Perry Jr. in the hospital after he was born.

"That's so vivid right now in my mind and in my spirit," he once said.

Happening this weekend: The George Floyd Memorial Center, based in Raleigh and set up by Floyd's family here, is hosting a "weekend of enlightenment."