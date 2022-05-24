1 hour ago - Food and Drink

3 weekday specials to try in Raleigh

Maxwell Millington
Tacos and draft beer at Yard House in Raleigh
Photo: courtesy of Yard House

Going out is fun and who doesn't like a deal?

Of note: Under current North Carolina law, restaurants and bars are only able to offer "happy hour" specials on food. However, discounts on drinks are allowed if they last throughout the day.

Here are a few food and drink specials you can take advantage of in Raleigh.

1. Yard House

Get half off all pizzas and select appetizers from 3-6pm on weekdays.

Tacos and beer and Yardhouse in Raleigh
Photo: courtesy of Yard House
2. Seasons 52

Happy hour runs from 11am to 10pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $6 white and red wine and $7 cocktails.

3. Tupelo Honey

On weekdays from 3-6pm you can get $4 appetizers including fried green tomatoes and fried pickles. They also serve discounted beers and $7 cocktails all day on weekdays.

Address: 425 Oberlin Rd.

Cocktail at Tupelo Honey
Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more