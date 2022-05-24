3 weekday specials to try in Raleigh

Going out is fun and who doesn't like a deal?

Of note: Under current North Carolina law, restaurants and bars are only able to offer "happy hour" specials on food. However, discounts on drinks are allowed if they last throughout the day.

Here are a few food and drink specials you can take advantage of in Raleigh.

Get half off all pizzas and select appetizers from 3-6pm on weekdays.

Photo: courtesy of Yard House

Happy hour runs from 11am to 10pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $6 white and red wine and $7 cocktails.

On weekdays from 3-6pm you can get $4 appetizers including fried green tomatoes and fried pickles. They also serve discounted beers and $7 cocktails all day on weekdays.

Address: 425 Oberlin Rd.