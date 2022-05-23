5 hours ago - Politics

Democrats launch 7-figure ad in NC Senate race

Lucille Sherman
Cheri Beasley, speaking from a podium on primary election night
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley reacts as she speaks during the North Carolina Democratic Party's election night party at The Dock at Seabord Station in Raleigh, N.C., May 17, 2022. Photo: Eamon Queeney/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A $1.3 million ad defending Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley's judicial record is airing in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets, starting Monday.

Why it matters: North Carolina was not among the states national Democrats reserved some $33 million for in fall advertising spending, though the party still considers it a battleground state, Politico reported.

  • The Democratic Senate Majority political action committee's seven-figure buy — the first in the state so far this year — signals that the party still considers N.C. key as they try to hang on to control of the chamber.

In a direct response to Republicans' ad, the Senate Majority PAC said the "right-wing allies" of Beasley's Republican opponent in the race, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, are launching attacks to "distract from his terrible record."

  • "This false [National Republican Senatorial Committee] attack ad is a disgraceful attempt to hide the truth: Judge Beasley has spent nearly two decades in public service upholding the rule of law and keeping North Carolina communities safe — and that’s exactly what she’ll continue to do in the Senate," said Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Veronica Yoo.
