Democrats launch 7-figure ad in NC Senate race
A $1.3 million ad defending Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley's judicial record is airing in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets, starting Monday.
- The buy comes less than two weeks after national Republicans aired an ad attacking Beasley, who previously served as the state's Supreme Court's chief justice.
- And it kickstarts hefty Democratic spending in the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.
Why it matters: North Carolina was not among the states national Democrats reserved some $33 million for in fall advertising spending, though the party still considers it a battleground state, Politico reported.
- The Democratic Senate Majority political action committee's seven-figure buy — the first in the state so far this year — signals that the party still considers N.C. key as they try to hang on to control of the chamber.
In a direct response to Republicans' ad, the Senate Majority PAC said the "right-wing allies" of Beasley's Republican opponent in the race, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, are launching attacks to "distract from his terrible record."
- "This false [National Republican Senatorial Committee] attack ad is a disgraceful attempt to hide the truth: Judge Beasley has spent nearly two decades in public service upholding the rule of law and keeping North Carolina communities safe — and that’s exactly what she’ll continue to do in the Senate," said Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Veronica Yoo.
