A $1.3 million ad defending Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley's judicial record is airing in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets, starting Monday.

The buy comes less than two weeks after national Republicans aired an ad attacking Beasley, who previously served as the state's Supreme Court's chief justice.

And it kickstarts hefty Democratic spending in the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

Why it matters: North Carolina was not among the states national Democrats reserved some $33 million for in fall advertising spending, though the party still considers it a battleground state, Politico reported.

The Democratic Senate Majority political action committee's seven-figure buy — the first in the state so far this year — signals that the party still considers N.C. key as they try to hang on to control of the chamber.

In a direct response to Republicans' ad, the Senate Majority PAC said the "right-wing allies" of Beasley's Republican opponent in the race, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, are launching attacks to "distract from his terrible record."