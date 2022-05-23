Local Limelight with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is the third guest in our "Local Limelight" series.

🥯 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Village Deli & Grill.

Cooper walks with his dog and maybe a family member to the deli on some early Saturday mornings and has breakfast outside.

🚈 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: Public transportation, particularly a light rail.

📧 First thing he reads in the morning: Emails, texts and "maybe now, Axios' daily newsletter."

He doesn't read much news in the morning, he said, but he reads memos from his staff and generally checks The News & Observer.

📖 Last great book he read: Wilmington's Lie.

⛰ Favorite long weekend spot: The North Carolina mountains and the Governor's Western Residence.

"There are often bears in the yard," he said.

🐶 Family dogs: Violet, Charlie and Sadie, the Dalmatian, who is one of the mansion's employee's dogs

🐱 Family cats: Jennyanydots, Glimli and Adelaide

🩺 If he could pass any law, it would be: Surprise! It's Medicaid expansion. And another one: Making educator salaries number one in the country.

🏒 Something he's looking forward to: Stanley Cup Finals

🥾 How he unplugs: Long, brisk walks, in which he stays off his phone. Plus, watching sports.