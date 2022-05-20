North Carolina's infant formula shortage mirrors the growing crisis across the country, with nearly 47% of baby formula out of stock in stores in the state.

Why it matters: A majority of North Carolina babies rely on formula in their first six months of life, according to the CDC.

With the stock available in the state sliced in half, that means thousands of babies could be going hungry.

What's happening: The U.S. House passed a $28 million emergency spending bill to give the Food and Drug Administration more staff to speed up inspections of baby formula before it hits the shelves.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd voted against the legislation Wednesday. He voted in favor of a second formula-related bill, however, known as the Access to Baby Formula Act.

The bill removes some regulations during the crisis for families who receive federal assistance to buy formula.

The big picture: The shortage, driven by problems with production, is also highlighting America's dependence on infant formula, Axios' Tina Reed writes.

