North Carolina's infant formula crisis grows
North Carolina's infant formula shortage mirrors the growing crisis across the country, with nearly 47% of baby formula out of stock in stores in the state.
Why it matters: A majority of North Carolina babies rely on formula in their first six months of life, according to the CDC.
- With the stock available in the state sliced in half, that means thousands of babies could be going hungry.
What's happening: The U.S. House passed a $28 million emergency spending bill to give the Food and Drug Administration more staff to speed up inspections of baby formula before it hits the shelves.
- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd voted against the legislation Wednesday. He voted in favor of a second formula-related bill, however, known as the Access to Baby Formula Act.
- The bill removes some regulations during the crisis for families who receive federal assistance to buy formula.
The big picture: The shortage, driven by problems with production, is also highlighting America's dependence on infant formula, Axios' Tina Reed writes.
