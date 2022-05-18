The Carolina Hurricanes are now eight wins away from appearing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Canes open their second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers Wednesday at PNC Arena. They'll also be at home Friday, before going to New York for two games in the best-of-7 series.

Why it matters: The Triangle is buzzing about hockey again.

The last time Carolina played in the Stanley Cup Finals was 2006. They won the championship that year.

They've made the playoffs the past three years, but only advanced past the second round once in that time.

State of play: Carolina won three of its four games against New York in the regular season.

Storylines to watch: The Canes failed to win a road game in their opening series against Boston, but fortunately they have home ice advantage in the second round, too.

Carolina went 25-12-4 away from PNC Arena this year. But the Rangers are 27-10-4 at Madison Square Garden.

The Hurricanes are 29-8-4 at home while the Rangers are 25-14-2 on the road.

The bottom line: This could be another series that goes the distance.

What's next: Game one is on ESPN Wednesday night at 7. Tickets were reselling for anywhere from $85 to more than $1,000 on Ticketmaster this week.